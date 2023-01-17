Full celebrity line up as countdown to Strictly Tour in Yorkshire starts

Full celebrity line up is Fleur East, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West and Hamza Yassin

All the shimmer, sparkle and sequined spectacle that is Strictly Come Dancing steps out into Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday January 26 and Friday January 27 at 7.30pm.

The full line-up of celebrities and professional dancers are:

TV and radio presenter Fleur East dancing with Vito Coppola; TV presenter Helen Skelton dancing with tour partner Kai Widdrington;

Actor Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, singer Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Olympic gold meddalist Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin;

TV presenter Tyler West and Dianne Buswell and this year’s Strictly champions cameraman Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

Hamza Yassin said: “Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true.

"I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers – not to mention the judges.”

Fleur East said: “As a huge Strictly fan, being part of the TV competition has been an unbelievable experience and I’m absolutely over the moon to have the chance to get back into those fabulous sequinned outfits for the live tour.”

Helen Skelton said: “Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I'm so happy that it will continue on the live tour. I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can't wait.”

The couples will be joined on tour by six professional dancers – Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas - bringing with them even more glitz and glamour to this supersized live show.

They will all be accompanied by Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – who is part of the tour for the first time – with Janette Manrara as host.uary.

The Strictly Live Tour, directed once again by Revel Horwood showcases all the choreography, stunningly sparkly costumes and fantastic live music – courtesy of the t Strictly Live Band - synonymous with multi-award-winning long-running and loved BBC One Strictly Come Dancing TV show.

Audiencescan experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage, getting the chance to not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but also the power to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will provide their wisdom, advice and scores at each performance, but the audience vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes which decide who wins.

Molly Rainford said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Strictly Live Tour, performing for the huge arena crowds is going to be an incredible experience.

"I’m really looking forward to continuing my amazing Strictly journey and getting out on the road to meet all the fans."

Each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

