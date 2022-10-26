Helen Skelton has shared a snap of how her mother overhauled their home with autumnal decorations ahead of Halloween.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, who recently moved back to Cumbria, posted a photo of the“standard Skelton autumn door” on her Instagram story.

“Love my mum,” she told her 369,000 followers.

The snap showed a black door on front of a light brick house, with three coloured witch hats and pumpkin fairy lights hanging from the porch frame as well as an array of pumpkins lining the walkway.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has recently moved back to Cumbria following her split from rugby league husband Richie Myler.

The mother-of-three is currently living with her parents, who live on a dairy farm just outside of the Lake District National Park.

They are looking after her children; seven-year-old Ernie, five-year-old Louis, and 10-month-old Elsie, while Helen is in London for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals and shows.

Helen has been busy sharing Strictly updates and more with her social media fans, while her ex-husband Richie has made his Instagram account private.

Richie recently announced that he is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill - who is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, the multi-millionaire President of Leeds Rhinos.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show

Just days after finding out that her husband of eight years is expecting a new baby, Helen performed live on Strictly Come Dancing.

Following their Paso performance, her dance partner Gorka Marquez - who she attended the Pride of Britain Awards with - made a touching speech.