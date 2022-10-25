Helen Skelton cut a stylish figure last night as she swapped the ballroom for a red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, was joined by Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marques at the 23rd annual Awards event held at London's Grosvenor House.

She beamed in a cut-out long green dress which showed off her shoulders, paired with a small gold clutch bag and a thick gold bracelet.

Helen Skelton attends the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Helen completed the look by styling her glossy blonde hair into voluminous curls with a side-parting, while keeping her make-up relatively minimalist.

Fellow Strictly stars Kym Marsh, Jimmy Bye, Molly Rainford, Tyler West, Fleur East and Ellie Taylor were also in attendance at what is arguably one of the most emotional nights of the year.

The Pride of Britain Awards is an annual event designed to celebrate the achievements of remarkable people.

Gemma Atkinson took a selfie at the Pride of Britain Awards (Instagram/glouiseatkinson)

Posting on Instagram, actress Gemma Atkinson beamed alongside her boyfriend Gorka, Helen and It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara.

Elsewhere, former Blue Peter presenter Helen, looked happy in a snap with singer Molly, presenter Tyler, singer Fleur and comedian Ellie - who she is competing against for the Glitterball Trophy.

Tyler’s partner Dianne Buswell and Fleur’s partner Vito Coppola were also pictured alongside the Strictly crew.

(Credit @helenskelton Instagram story)

Helen danced her way through to the next round of Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend with a Charleston to the Blue Peter Theme Tune.

She earned her highest score of the series so far, getting a total of 35 from the judges.

Next week, the mother-of-three and her Spanish dance partner will take part in Halloween week.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Helen would usually attend the Pride of Britain Awards alongside Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler.

However, the pair split in April after eight years of marriage. They annouced the news just five-months after the birth of their daughter Elsie.