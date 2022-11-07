Gabby Logan has revealed that the loss of her brother at just 15 years old, sparked a fear that her son Reuben would also die as a teenager.

The Sports presenter, 49, from Leeds, who is preparing to host the Qatar World Cup, shares twins Reuben and Lois, both 17, with husband Kenny.

She recounted the tragic death of her brother, who was four years younger, in a conversation with The Diary Of A CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett, according to The Mirror.

Gabby explained that the aspiring footballer collapsed and died whilst playing football with their dad, former Leeds United star, Terry Yorath.

Daniel, who was found to have an undiagnosed heart problem, had just signed as a youth player with his father’s old club at the time of his death in 1992.

Gabby spoke candidly about her anxiety, saying: “When my son was nearly 16 – a few days from Daniel’s birthday – I realised that I’d been worried about him not being 16 because Daniel never got there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I did have a fear I was going to repeat history.”

Gabby admitted that her anxiety over the years led to her obsessing over young footballers.

She said: “You wonder, ‘What kind of player would he have been?’ I wonder if he’d have had a girlfriend by now, or met somebody he wanted to marry, or now I wonder if he’d have children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Logan and Gabby Logan (Getty Images)

The sports presenter revealed that she started going to a therapist to help her get over the constant fear that a tragedy was imminent.

Gabby said her therapist just looked at her and said: “Your s*** thing’s happened.”

She continued: “That was such a powerful thing to say because although another s*** thing can happen of course, it stopped me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It kind of really stopped me in my tracks and I thought ‘I’ve got to stop believing something else is coming down the tracks - that I’m going to have to deal with’,” she added.

Gabby Logan reveals her fears of losing her teen son like she lost her brother. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

During the podcast, Gabby, who recently released new autobiography, The First Half, went on to give an emotional update on Kenny’s cancer treatment.

She said it was “horrible” having to see her husband of 21 years in pain after going invasive surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a horrible thing to see him in the pain he was in afterwards, it’s a horrible thing to go through. But he’s doing really well now,” Gabby said.

“I knew I wasn’t going to lose him. I couldn’t have ever wished for anybody to share my life with, who’s better.