Gabby Logan is continuing to break the taboos surrounding ageing by becoming an ambasssador for a menopause supplement.

BBC presenter, 49, from Leeds, who boasts over 167,000 Instagram followers, took to the platform to announce that she has teamed up with Vitabiotics to become their first ever Menopace ambassador.

She explained that her new role will involve sharing experiences and sparking conversations about menopause.

Thousands of fans have liked Gabby’s announcement, while praising the mother-of-two for inspiring others to take ownership of their health in midlife.

Gabby Logan (Getty Images)

Gabby donned a grey jumper and leather trousers for a relaxed snap used to promote the announcement on both her Instagram profile and the Vitabiotics account.

Captioning the post, Gabby wrote: “I am very excited to reveal that I’m @vitabiotics Menopace new ambassador!

“I’m wholly embracing my midpoint in life with the changes life throws at me.

“Together with Menopace, we’ll be opening up the conversation and sharing experiences about the menopause. More to come!”

Vitabiotics admitted they are “thrilled” to be working with the television presenter, who is “passionate about breaking the taboos of menopause”.

Many commenters left heart emojis underneath the posts and congratulated Gabby on becoming the brand’s ambassador for the campaign which will run across the UK and Ireland from November.

The partnership will promote Vitabiotics supplement which promises to provide nutritional support during and after menopause.

Gabby Logan (Getty Images)

Vitabiotics CEO Tej Lalvani took to LinkedIn to gush about the brand’s first ever Menopace ambassador, saying: “Gabby has shown she really cares about putting the menopause at the top of the health agenda, and I’m honoured she’s chosen to share her experiences with our community.

“Here’s to the future!”

The announcement comes after Gabby released the fifth season of her podcast The Midpoint, where she talks to guests about the impact ageing has had on their daily lives as well as the expectations of the menopause.

She recently admitted that her sex life with husband Kenny began to dwindle when her menstrual cycles came to an end.

“My husband and I have always had a strong physical connection, but sex definitely became a job to be ticked off the list,” Gabby said.

Kenny Logan and Gabby Logan (Getty Images)

The BBC presenter’s admission about her libido proved to be relatable in a disucssion as part of Boots’ Menopause Monologues.

She has had a stream of fans praise her for speaking candidly, while also revealing that speaking to Davina McCall about libido inspired Kenny to have his own midlife tests.

Gabby said: “He went off and got a Wellman test effectively and his hormones were absolutely fine but he discovered that he had prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer is a cancer that when you find symptoms it’s often too late. He had no symptoms at all. The day before he had his prostate removed he still had no symptoms.