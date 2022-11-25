Chris Moyles has been praised by fellow radio host Stephanie Hirst for his support during her transition.

The Radio X host, 48, from Leeds, has been in the spotlight recently after joining the likes of Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Prior to his elimination in last night’s episode, Stephanie reached out to her fans on Twitter asking them “to keep him in” the jungle.

The Barnsley-born Hits Radio host, 47, who announced that she was going through gender reassignment in 2014, gushed about the support she recieved from Chris throughout her transition from male to female.

Chris Moyles has faced backlash from fans after refusing to do another trial

Stephanie posted a picture showing herself with the radio DJ on Twitter, with the caption: “Chris is one of my best friends, we’ve known each other since our early teens.

“When I made huge life changing decision to transition many years ago, @ChrisMoyles was one of the first people I told. From that moment on he was by my side every step of the way…”

The Hits Radio host then continued praising Chris in a thread, writing: “Asking a zillion questions so he could learn about how I felt and what I was going through. The unconditional love & support he showed me as I navigated the tricky road ahead, was unreal.

“The night I shared my story with the world, I was with Chris at his home. I was terrified. But Chris, put me at ease as we both listened to the interview I’d recorded a few days previously, and watched in ore as unanimous support came my way.

“He stood by me, protected me & has always been a friendship rock for decades. To see him conquer his fears in the jungle is truly wonderful. He’s the most loving, supportive & caring human who is completely out of his comfort zone.”

She concluded by asking her social media followers to vote for him, which led to almost 4,000 Twitter users liking the post and many re-tweeting.

Despite Stephanie’s efforts, it wasn’t enought to keep Chris in the jungle as he became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the Australian jungle last night after a public vote.

Radio host Stephanie Hirst has marked 30 years in the industry - by sitting in the exact same studio she started out in.

Stephanie came out publicly as a woman and talked about her gender transition on 11 October 2014 during an interview with Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio 5 Live.

She previously told the panel on ITV’s Loose Women that she knew from the age of three that she was in the wrong body, but chose not to go ahead with gender reassignment surgery as a teenager because she feared losing friends and family.

Speaking about her teen years, Stephanie said: “I remember I had just past my driving test, you get a bit of courage.

“I went to see [the doctor] and I told him how I felt, he said something along the lines of “I strongly recommend you don't take this path in life. You'll lose family, friends and you won't have a successful life.”

“I remember getting back in my car and just crying my eyes out. That was the point I went, "Right, radio, that's it, because I was working at my local radio station from the age of 12 making tea for DJs.”

Having established a succesful radio career, Stephanie went ahead with the surgery decades later after a friend encouraged her to speak to a doctor.