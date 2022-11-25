Following the public vote last night (24 November), Chris Moyles has become the latest contestant to be eliminated from the jungle, joining the the likes of Boy George, Babatunde Aleshe, Scarlette Douglas, Sue Cleaver and Charlene White.

This comes just days after the Radio X presenter came back to camp with only one star after a Bushtucker trial – leaving most of his campmates hungry.

Speaking about his departure, Chris said: “You guys have made me feel brave. I've conquered two of my biggest fears, which is frogs. I know it's hilarious but I frickin hate those little demons.

“And every single last one of you, I'm going to, you know, cherish for the rest of my life. This has been the best experience I've ever had. Thank you to everybody.”