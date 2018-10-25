New Starbucks in Chapel Allerton to open tomorrow

A new Starbucks coffee shop inside a converted 1920s bank will open tomorrow.

The US chain took on the lease of the former Yorkshire Bank on Stainbeck Corner in Chapel Allerton earlier this year, but renovation work has been delayed.

Fifteen staff will be based at the business, which expects to serve over 300 customers per day.

The store's charity partner St Gemma's Hospice will officially open the branch at 10am on Friday.

Free coffee tastings of the Starbucks autumn menu will take place throughout the first day of trading.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating and free Wifi. Opening hours are 6.30am-7pm during the week and 7am-7pm on Sundays.

The building was commissioned for the bank and has never had any other use.

Leeds City Council are currently consulting on proposals to pedestrianise the section of Harrogate Road in front of Starbucks and turn it into a public square, although the plans were not connected to the chain's application to open the premises.