West Yorkshire M62 crash: Everything we know so far as Bradford man killed in after Lamborghini supercar crash
A horror crash on the M62 claimed the life of a 20-year-old man before Christmas.
A black Lamborghini Urus supercar overturned on the westbound carriageway in West Yorkshire in the early hours of the morning. Detectives from The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the fatal crash, which also left a woman with serious injuries.
Here’s everything we know so far:
When and where did the crash happen?
Police were called to the motorway near Outlane, Kirklees, at about 4.20am on December 21. A black Lamborghini Urus had overturned on the westbound carriageway of the motorway.
The westbound carriageway was closed between J24 and J22 and the eastbound carriageway between J23 and J22 following the crash, with Highways England reporting a vehicle fire. All emergency services were called out to the scene. Police later confirmed that one person had died and another was seriously injured.
Who died in the crash?
The man who died in the crash has been named by West Yorkshire Police as Shaan Hussain, who was 20 years old and from Bradford. He was a passenger in the Lamborghini.
A 22-year-old woman travelling in the same car also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Police say the woman was last known to still be seriously injured in hospital.
What have police said?
Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash and have urged potential witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation. Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of 21/12."