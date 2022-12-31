A black Lamborghini Urus supercar overturned on the westbound carriageway in West Yorkshire in the early hours of the morning. Detectives from The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the fatal crash, which also left a woman with serious injuries.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Advertisement Hide Ad

When and where did the crash happen?

Police have named Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, who died in the M62 crash

Police were called to the motorway near Outlane, Kirklees, at about 4.20am on December 21. A black Lamborghini Urus had overturned on the westbound carriageway of the motorway.

The westbound carriageway was closed between J24 and J22 and the eastbound carriageway between J23 and J22 following the crash, with Highways England reporting a vehicle fire. All emergency services were called out to the scene. Police later confirmed that one person had died and another was seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who died in the crash?

The man who died in the crash has been named by West Yorkshire Police as Shaan Hussain, who was 20 years old and from Bradford. He was a passenger in the Lamborghini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old woman travelling in the same car also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Police say the woman was last known to still be seriously injured in hospital.

What have police said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash and have urged potential witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.