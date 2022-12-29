Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was driving the black Lamborghini Urus when it overturned on the westbound carriageway of the motorway on December 21, at about 4.20am.

A 22-year-old woman travelling in the car also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment following the crash in Outlane, Kirklees. And police investigating the fatal collision have today issued a fresh appeal, urging witnesses of the crash to come forward.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation. Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of 21/12."