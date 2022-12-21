M62 West Yorkshire: Miles of delays and closures after 'vehicle fire' on motorway near Leeds
A four-mile stretch of the M62 has been blocked this morning due to a vehicle fire, highways chiefs have confirmed.
A tweet this morning from National Highways stated: “The M62 near Huddersfield is closed westbound between J24 and J22 and eastbound between J23 and J22 due to a vehicle fire.
“Emergency services are in attendance.”
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs. Drivers travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.
AA roadwatch says, as of 6:50am: “Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 15 mph.”