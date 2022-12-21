News you can trust since 1890
M62 West Yorkshire: Police investigate death on motorway near Leeds as lanes still closed with delays

Police are investigating a crash on the M62 in the early hours that has resulted in the death of one person and the serious injury of another.

By Richard Beecham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The collision took place on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 22 and 23, at around 4.20am and involved one vehicle.

The westbound M62 remains closed as enquiries take place to establish what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online.

The incident took place on the M62 near Huddersfield.