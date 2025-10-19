Yorkshire forecast predicts heavy rain, wind and a risk of thunder - When it’s forecast to rain in Leeds
The Met Office is forecasting heavy rain, wind and a risk of hail and thunder for Yorkshire this week.
Currently, the forecaster is predicting rain for Leeds on Monday October 20, Tuesday October 21 and Thursday October 23.
Met Office Leeds weather forecast
Monday October 20 - Mist changing to overcast by late morning, top temperature 14°C
Tuesday October 21 - Partly cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon, top temperature 14°C
Wednesday October 22 - Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, top temperature 13°C
Thursday October 23 - Heavy rain changing to cloudy by nighttime, top temperature 11°C
Friday October 24 - Cloudy, top temperature 11°C
Saturday October 25 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening 10°C
Met Office Yorkshire and Humber weather forecast
Monday October 20
Any early fog patches clearing to leave a largely dry, bright start. However showers, locally heavy, spreading from the south with the risk of hail and thunder. Breezy along coasts. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Tuesday October 21 to Thursday October 23
Tuesday, bright intervals and occasional showers. Wednesday probably mostly dry, perhaps turning wet and windy later. Thursday, windy with showers or longer spells of rain. Cooler.