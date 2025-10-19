Urgent warning of scam at Yorkshire parks as visitors told to 'stay vigilant'
Leeds Parks and Countryside Service posted on social media to warn of "small fake QR codes” being placed on the side of several parking meters.
The parking meters targeted were at Roundhay Park, the service said.
Leeds Council does not use QR codes in any car park according to the post.
Anyone spotting anything suspicious should report to the service.
The full post reads: “It has been brought to our attention that small fake QR codes have been placed on the side of several parking meters at Roundhay Park.
“Please note, we do NOT use QR codes in any of our car parks. All legitimate payment methods are clearly displayed on official signage.
“We’re checking machines daily, but please stay vigilant. If you spot anything suspicious, report it to our team immediately.”