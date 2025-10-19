Urgent warning of scam at Yorkshire parks as visitors told to 'stay vigilant'

Visitors to parks in Yorkshire have been warned of a scam and urged to ‘stay vigilant’.

Leeds Parks and Countryside Service posted on social media to warn of "small fake QR codes” being placed on the side of several parking meters.

The parking meters targeted were at Roundhay Park, the service said.

Leeds Council does not use QR codes in any car park according to the post.

Anyone spotting anything suspicious should report to the service.

