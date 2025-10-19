What became of these former Leeds pubs

They are the Leeds pubs which found a new lease of life after last orders were called.

This photo gallery focuses on the watering holes which were either demolished or found a new use when they closed for the last time. They cover all four corners of the city with many finding a different use from office space through to supermarket and beauty salons. Which did you drink in back in the day? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Were you a regular at this south Leeds pub? Previously known as The Sphinx, a film called Tina Goes Shopping was made in the pub in the mid-1990s. It was demolished after after Leeds City Council won a legal battle to repossess it.

Remember the Shoulder of Mutton on Potternewton Lane? Inkwell Arts helped to breathe new life into the pub that was built in the mid-17th century.

The Fforde Grene pub in Harehills was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket.

This Moortown pub boasted a huge following. It was knocked down in 2008 to make way for the expansion of an M&S store next to it.

The Thornhill Arms on Bradford Road at Stanningley. It was converted to a beauty salon and flats after closing.

Remember The Wheatsheaf on Gelderd Road? A haunt for Leeds United fans on matchday, especially in the 1990s at the height of the Manchester United rivalry.

