What became of these former Leeds pubs

This photo gallery focuses on the watering holes which were either demolished or found a new use when they closed for the last time. They cover all four corners of the city with many finding a different use from office space through to supermarket and beauty salons. Which did you drink in back in the day? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia