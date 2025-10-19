What became of these former Leeds pubs

1. The Cottingley Arms
Were you a regular at this south Leeds pub? Previously known as The Sphinx, a film called Tina Goes Shopping was made in the pub in the mid-1990s. It was demolished after after Leeds City Council won a legal battle to repossess it. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Shoulder of Mutton
Remember the Shoulder of Mutton on Potternewton Lane? Inkwell Arts helped to breathe new life into the pub that was built in the mid-17th century. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. The Fforde Grene
The Fforde Grene pub in Harehills was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
4. The Chained Bull
This Moortown pub boasted a huge following. It was knocked down in 2008 to make way for the expansion of an M&S store next to it. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
5. The Thornhill Arms
The Thornhill Arms on Bradford Road at Stanningley. It was converted to a beauty salon and flats after closing. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
6. The Wheatsheaf
Remember The Wheatsheaf on Gelderd Road? A haunt for Leeds United fans on matchday, especially in the 1990s at the height of the Manchester United rivalry. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson