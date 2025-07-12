Extreme heat in Leeds continues to strain health services, with temperatures expected to reach just below 30°C this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looks like we’re in for another sweltering weekend. However, the latest forecast suggests temperatures may remain slightly under the 30-degree mark, which might come as a relief to some.

While many of us are enjoying the hot and dry summer, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns that the heat may affect vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, those with multiple health conditions, and people on various medications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

The Agency recommends keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in sun-facing rooms and avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest times of the day.

According to today's forecast, it will be a sunny day with few, if any, clouds to shield you from the sun's rays. The temperature is expected to be 19°C at 10am, but it will rise quickly throughout the day, reaching a peak of between 28°C and 29°C around 3pm to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those spending time outdoors late on Saturday, temperatures will remain above 20°C for most of the evening.

Tomorrow (July 13), cloudier skies will offer some respite from the heat, with sunny intervals and temperatures reaching between 27 and 28°C in the afternoon and into the evening.

While there is plenty of summer to go around, there is cooler weather on the horizon, with temperatures expected to drop to around 25C by Monday, remaining between 20 and 26 throughout most of next week.

Below is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, 2025:

July 12:

10am - 19°C, Sunny

11am - 22°C, Sunny

12pm - 24°C, Sunny

1pm - 26°C, Sunny

2pm - 27°C, Sunny

3pm - 28°C, Sunny

4pm - 28°C, Sunny

5pm - 28°C, Sunny

6pm - 27°C, Sunny

7pm - 26°C, Sunny

8pm - 25°C, Sunny

9pm - 23°C, Clear

10pm - 21°C, Clear

11pm - 19°C, Clear

July 13:

midnight - 18°C, Partly cloudy

1am - 17°C, Partly cloudy

2am - 16°C, Partly cloudy

3am - 16°C, Partly cloudy

4am - 15°C, Partly cloudy

5am - 15°C, Sunny intervals

6am - 15°C, Sunny

7am - 16°C, Sunny

8am - 18°C, Sunny intervals

9am - 20°C, Sunny intervals

10am - 22°C, Sunny intervals

11am - 24°C, Sunny intervals

12pm - 25°C, Sunny intervals

1pm - 265°C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals

5pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals

6pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals

8pm - 24°C, Sunny intervals

9pm - 22°C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 20°C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 19°C, Partly cloudy