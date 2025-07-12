Weekend forecast: Heatwave continues but temperatures under 30C as Leeds sees yellow heat health alert
It looks like we’re in for another sweltering weekend. However, the latest forecast suggests temperatures may remain slightly under the 30-degree mark, which might come as a relief to some.
While many of us are enjoying the hot and dry summer, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns that the heat may affect vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, those with multiple health conditions, and people on various medications.
The Agency recommends keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in sun-facing rooms and avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest times of the day.
A hosepipe ban is also in effect after Yorkshire Water declared the region is in a drought last month. The ban prevents the use of hosepipes in private households, with exceptions for some businesses and vulnerable people.
According to today's forecast, it will be a sunny day with few, if any, clouds to shield you from the sun's rays. The temperature is expected to be 19°C at 10am, but it will rise quickly throughout the day, reaching a peak of between 28°C and 29°C around 3pm to 5pm.
For those spending time outdoors late on Saturday, temperatures will remain above 20°C for most of the evening.
Tomorrow (July 13), cloudier skies will offer some respite from the heat, with sunny intervals and temperatures reaching between 27 and 28°C in the afternoon and into the evening.
While there is plenty of summer to go around, there is cooler weather on the horizon, with temperatures expected to drop to around 25C by Monday, remaining between 20 and 26 throughout most of next week.
Below is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, 2025:
July 12:
- 10am - 19°C, Sunny
- 11am - 22°C, Sunny
- 12pm - 24°C, Sunny
- 1pm - 26°C, Sunny
- 2pm - 27°C, Sunny
- 3pm - 28°C, Sunny
- 4pm - 28°C, Sunny
- 5pm - 28°C, Sunny
- 6pm - 27°C, Sunny
- 7pm - 26°C, Sunny
- 8pm - 25°C, Sunny
- 9pm - 23°C, Clear
- 10pm - 21°C, Clear
- 11pm - 19°C, Clear
July 13:
- midnight - 18°C, Partly cloudy
- 1am - 17°C, Partly cloudy
- 2am - 16°C, Partly cloudy
- 3am - 16°C, Partly cloudy
- 4am - 15°C, Partly cloudy
- 5am - 15°C, Sunny intervals
- 6am - 15°C, Sunny
- 7am - 16°C, Sunny
- 8am - 18°C, Sunny intervals
- 9am - 20°C, Sunny intervals
- 10am - 22°C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 24°C, Sunny intervals
- 12pm - 25°C, Sunny intervals
- 1pm - 265°C, Sunny intervals
- 2pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals
- 3pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals
- 5pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals
- 6pm - 27°C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm - 24°C, Sunny intervals
- 9pm - 22°C, Partly cloudy
- 10pm - 20°C, Partly cloudy
- 11pm - 19°C, Partly cloudy
