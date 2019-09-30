This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warning

Have your say

After a weekend of heavy rain, the severe weather is expected to continue in Leeds on Monday, September 30.

Yesterday, flooding caused "severe disruption" to rail services across Yorkshire and the north.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Leeds on Monday and Tuesday

More rain is expected today and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The forecaster warns that spray and flooding on roads could cause difficult driving conditions.

This is when rain will hit Leeds:

Monday forecast

After a dry start with bright and sunny spells through the morning, isolated showers will begin to appear in the afternoon.

The cloud thickens from the south bringing heavier rain in the evening.

Maximum temperatures 16C.

Heavy downpours are forecast from 7pm to 10pm, with flooding to some homes and businesses 'likely'.

Overnight it will be wet with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, as a northeasterly breeze picks up.

Overnight temperatures will be around 10C.

Tuesday forecast

Heavy downpours are expected from the early hours until at least noon.

With heavy rain expected for nearly 12 hours, the Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for rain.

It will slowly turn drier and brighter into the afternoon, with the rain expected to ease by 3pm.

Maximum temperatures will be 12C.

Long term forecast

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday, October 2 to Friday, October 4 says: "Wednesday, largely dry with sunny spells but a chilly breeze.

"Thursday, a dry and chilly start, perhaps turning wetter and windy later.

"Friday, perhaps still unsettled, but very uncertain."

