Drivers warned by West Yorkshire Police after multiple crashes in adverse weather

West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to take care in the adverse weather conditions after multiple crashes on Tuesday.

The Roads Policing Unit (RPU) issued the warning with pictures of three collisions, including a crash near Woodhouse Lane in Leeds.

A black Toyota Yaris had crashed into a barrier on the slip road onto the A58(M).

The RPU tweeted that "luckily" no one had been seriously injured over the day, but urged drivers to "drive to the conditions presented."

Tuesday saw torrential downpours in Leeds with surface water building up across the city.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain, warning of adverse driving conditions and the potential of flooding.

Today's conditions are drier but isolated showers are expected, becoming more frequent into the evening.