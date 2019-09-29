Flood alerts issued for River Aire - but this is when it will stop raining in Leeds

Flood alerts have been issued for two stretches of the River Aire in Leeds.

River levels are high following heavy rain overnight at Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck, at Kirkstall, - as well as the Middle Aire, around Hunslet and Cross Green.

The River Aire.

The Environment Agency is warning people to be prepared as flooding is possible in these areas.

They are not expecting to issue a full flood warning for Leeds, but say they are 'monitoring the situation closely'.

The agency has advised people to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may become flooded.

Rain is set to clear later on in the afternoon and river levels are expected to fall - but more rain is expected on Monday evening, which may cause levels to rise again.

Two flood alerts are in place along the River Aire.

The chance of rain Leeds hour-by-hour remains above 90 per cent until 6pm, when the rain should clear ahead of a dry night.