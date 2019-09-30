Two flood alerts for Leeds as river levels expected to rise in heavy rain

Have your say

Two flood alerts have been issued for Leeds today as severe weather is expected to continue into Monday evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and warns that flooding to homes and businesses is 'likely'.

Two flood alerts are in place for Leeds as heavy rain is forecast for this evening (Photo: River Aire)

A flood alert is issued to warn residents that flooding is possible and to 'be alert'.

This can be increased to a flood warning, which is an urgent message to residents that flooding is expected and that 'immediate action' is required.

The Leeds flooding incident room is open and will monitor the situation closely as rain falls later today.

Middle River Aire catchment

River levels are falling today although there is still a flooding alert in place for the Middle River Aire catchment in Holbeck and Hunslet, as rain is expected to fall this evening.

The flood information service advises to avoid driving on low lying roads near rivers, which may become flooded.

Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck catchments​

River levels are still high in some places and a warning is in place for Wyke Beck, Meanwood beck and Wortley Beck in North West Leeds.

River levels are expected to rise again this evening during the heavy rainfall.

