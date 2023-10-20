Floodwater has burst into the beer garden of a popular Leeds pub as the venue faces a battering of rain brought by Storm Babet.

A video uploaded to X [formerly Twitter] shows the garden at the Kirkstall Bridge Inn, in Bridge Road, almost completely submerged.

Kirkstall Bridge Inn sits directly next to the River Aire, which is shown flowing particularly quickly in the video posted by the venue. That has resulted in the river banks overflowing and the pub’s seating area being filled with inches of water.

A video posted to X showed flood water had burst into the beer garden of the Kirkstall Bridge Inn as the venue faced a battering of rain brought by Storm Babet. Photo: Kirkstall Brewery/X.

However, the venue remains open as a staff member told the YEP that “new flood defences” were being used. They added: “It’s the first time they are being tested. The flood gates are holding up at the moment though, so we’re hoping the pub stays warm and dry.”

The garden previously flooded in February 2022 as benches were immersed in river water following a deluge into the venue’s garden, although the pub itself was not affected and remained open.

Storm Babet arrived in the UK earlier this week – but the Met Office has just upgraded its weather warning from yellow to amber. Persistent heavy rain and strong winds have been forecast for the rest of the day in Leeds.