Storm Babet: Footage shows Leeds pub Kirkstall Bridge Inn's beer garden underwater as River Aire bursts its banks
A video uploaded to X [formerly Twitter] shows the garden at the Kirkstall Bridge Inn, in Bridge Road, almost completely submerged.
It comes as the storm is causing chaos across the city. In one shocking incident, a plane skidded off of the runway while landing at Leeds Bradford Airport during the storm today.
Kirkstall Bridge Inn sits directly next to the River Aire, which is shown flowing particularly quickly in the video posted by the venue. That has resulted in the river banks overflowing and the pub’s seating area being filled with inches of water.
However, the venue remains open as a staff member told the YEP that “new flood defences” were being used. They added: “It’s the first time they are being tested. The flood gates are holding up at the moment though, so we’re hoping the pub stays warm and dry.”
The garden previously flooded in February 2022 as benches were immersed in river water following a deluge into the venue’s garden, although the pub itself was not affected and remained open.
Storm Babet arrived in the UK earlier this week – but the Met Office has just upgraded its weather warning from yellow to amber. Persistent heavy rain and strong winds have been forecast for the rest of the day in Leeds.
In sunnier climes, the Kirkstall Bridge Inn’s charming riverside beer garden is considered one of the top spots in the city to enjoy a cold beverage while catching some rays.