'It's a waiting game': Kirkstall Bridge Inn beer garden underwater as River Aire bursts its banks
The beer garden of Leeds' popular Kirkstall Bridge Inn pub has been engulfed by flood water after the River Aire burst its banks.
It comes as Leeds continues to be hit by torrential rain.
The seating area is underwater with benches floating about.
Speaking to the YEP, a staff member explained:
"Thankfully it is just in the garden but it is hard to tell how bad it is at the minute." he said.
"The fence is flailing in the wind and the benches are floating in the water but it's just a waiting at the minute. We will have to wait until the water goes down to truly know the damage."
Despite the flooding, the pub remains open for business.
