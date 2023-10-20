Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Storm Babet: Live updates as Met Office amber weather warnings come into effect across Leeds

Leeds is set to be battered by heavy rain as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:48 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 07:48 BST
Persistent heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across the day, with a yellow Met Office weather warning having been upgraded to amber.

This means there is the increasing likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates throughout the day...

LIVE: Updates as Storm Babet hits Leeds

08:33 BST

Network Rail issues Yorkshire travel warning

Network Rail is encouraging passengers in the North East and Yorkshire to check before they travel as Storm Babet is expected to bring severe weather.

Teams are preparing the railway network to keep passengers moving as smoothly as possible over the coming days as heavy rain and gusts of up to 60mph are forecast.

This includes proactively working to remove vegetation which may have been at risk of causing disruption to the railway by falling onto overhead lines or tracks.

08:13 BSTUpdated 08:13 BST

Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast

Friday October 20:

  • Midnight – Cloudy, 15 degrees
  • 1am – Cloudy, 15 degrees
  • 2am – Cloudy,14 degrees
  • 3am – Heavy rain, 14 degrees
  • 4am – Heavy rain, 14 degrees
  • 5am – Light rain, 13 degrees
  • 6am – Light rain, 13 degrees
  • 7am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
  • 8am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
  • 9am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
  • 10am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
  • 11am – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
  • 12pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
  • 1pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
  • 2pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
  • 3pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
  • 4pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
  • 5pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
  • 6pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
  • 7pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
  • 8pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
  • 9pm – Light rain, 10 degrees
  • 10pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
  • 11pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
07:46 BST

Weather warning upgraded

The Met Office has upgraded their previous yellow warning to an amber warning starting at noon (Friday, October 20), meaning heavy rain and high risk of flooding are likely in Leeds.

