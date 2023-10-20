Storm Babet: Live updates as Met Office amber weather warnings come into effect across Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Persistent heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across the day, with a yellow Met Office weather warning having been upgraded to amber.
This means there is the increasing likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates throughout the day...
LIVE: Updates as Storm Babet hits Leeds
Key Events
Network Rail issues Yorkshire travel warning
Network Rail is encouraging passengers in the North East and Yorkshire to check before they travel as Storm Babet is expected to bring severe weather.
Teams are preparing the railway network to keep passengers moving as smoothly as possible over the coming days as heavy rain and gusts of up to 60mph are forecast.
This includes proactively working to remove vegetation which may have been at risk of causing disruption to the railway by falling onto overhead lines or tracks.
Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast
Friday October 20:
- Midnight – Cloudy, 15 degrees
- 1am – Cloudy, 15 degrees
- 2am – Cloudy,14 degrees
- 3am – Heavy rain, 14 degrees
- 4am – Heavy rain, 14 degrees
- 5am – Light rain, 13 degrees
- 6am – Light rain, 13 degrees
- 7am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
- 8am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
- 9am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
- 10am – Heavy rain, 12 degrees
- 11am – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
- 12pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
- 1pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
- 2pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
- 3pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
- 4pm – Heavy rain, 11 degrees
- 5pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
- 6pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
- 7pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
- 8pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
- 9pm – Light rain, 10 degrees
- 10pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
- 11pm – Heavy rain, 10 degrees
Weather warning upgraded
The Met Office has upgraded their previous yellow warning to an amber warning starting at noon (Friday, October 20), meaning heavy rain and high risk of flooding are likely in Leeds.