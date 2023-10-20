Leeds Bradford Airport: Live as plane skids off runway while landing during Storm Babet
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fiona Marr, who went to the airport to watch some of the planes land with her nine-year-old son, said that the plane was visibly affected by the winds and “landed almost sideways” at “about 1.40pm”.
She said that an alarm went off in the airport and fire crews and what appeared to be ambulances went to the incident. She added that there was no smoke coming from the crash but that other flights that were set to take off had to be halted.
TUI and Leeds Bradford Airport have been contacted for a comment.
Plane skids off tracks while landing at Leeds Bradford Airport
Key Events
‘No reported injuries'
A TUI UK&I spokesperson said:
We are aware of an incident at Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon, in which upon landing flight TOM3551 slightly veered off while turning into the taxiway.
There are no reported injuries, and our ground team are on hand to support passengers as they disembark
Statement from Leeds Bradford Airport
A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport, said:
“We can confirm TUI flight TOM3551 arriving from Corfu at LBA this afternoon has moved off the runway whilst landing.
“We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to address this situation and remove passengers from the aircraft safely.”
What we know so far
A flight has skidded off of the runway while landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon (Friday).
It’s understood that the adverse weather caused by Storm Babet caused the plane to struggle while landing and that it was “almost sideways”.
One resident said that emergency crews rushed to the scene.