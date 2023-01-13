The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain for Wales and many parts of England which are in place from Friday night until midday on Saturday. A yellow warning for wind and rain is in place in Northern Ireland from 2pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

The weather in Wales and areas of England including the North East, the North West, the South West, Yorkshire and West Midlands will result in potential flooding. Forecasters are warning that bus and train services will probably be affected, while spray and flooding on roads will likely make journey times longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 20mm to 30mm of rain is likely quite widely with 40mm to 50mm expected on some hills. Strong winds are also expected with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60mph on some exposed coasts in the south.

As of Friday evening, there were 80 flood warnings in place and 155 flood alerts. Image: Bruce Rollinson

As of Friday evening, there were 80 flood warnings in place and 155 flood alerts. Leeds is among the locations to have been issued a flood warning, with an alert being given for the middle River Aire catchment. There are also alerts for the lower River Calder catchment, lower River Nidd catchment, tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby and the tidal River Wharfe.