The warning covers parts of Bradford as well as Bingley, Ilkley and Skipton, and warns of ‘heavy rain bringing the chance of some flooding and disruption’. The Met Office has said flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and that bus and train services will probably be affected with journeys taking longer.

People have also been warned to expect spray and flooding on the roads, as well as interruption to power supplies and other services. The Met Office website reads: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move in from the southwest on Friday evening then persist overnight into Saturday. 20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely with 40 to 50 mm on some hills. With conditions already very wet this is likely to cause some flooding.

"The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60 mph on some exposed coasts in the south. The rain and strong winds will clear eastwards during Saturday daytime.”

A weather warning has been issued for parts of West Yorkshire. Image: James Hardisty