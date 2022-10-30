Man who fell into River Aire in early hours rescued by Leeds firefighters and taken to hospital
Firefighters carried out a late night rescue after a man fell into the River Aire in Leeds city centre.
Officers from Hunslet and Leeds fire stations were called to Great Wilson Street at around 1.19am, where the man had fallen into the river.
A statement from West Yorkhire Fire and Rescue read: “Report of one male in the River Aire. Caller to Fire Service had thrown a rope/cable to the male and male was holding onto the rope.
"Water Rescue Crews attended and rescued the male who was then transported to hospital by ambulance.”