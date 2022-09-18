News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Woman rescued after falling off cliff in Leeds into the River Wharfe

A woman has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 1:55 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 1:57 pm

A woman has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge into the River Wharfe this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire Service received a call reporting that a woman had fallen off a cliff edge on Deepdale Lane in Wetherby at 11.34am.

She had broken her arm and was unable to exit the water.

West Yorkshire Fire Service recieved a call reporting that a woman had fallen off a cliff edge on Deepdale Lane.

The police, an ambulance and an air ambulance attended the scene to assist her.

The woman was rescued by fire crews and left in the care of the ambulance crew.

Her dog was also rescued from the water using a two-line rescue system.

LeedsRiver WharfeWetherby