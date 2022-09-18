A woman has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge into the River Wharfe this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire Service received a call reporting that a woman had fallen off a cliff edge on Deepdale Lane in Wetherby at 11.34am.

She had broken her arm and was unable to exit the water.

The police, an ambulance and an air ambulance attended the scene to assist her.

The woman was rescued by fire crews and left in the care of the ambulance crew.