Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as winds of up to 50mph are forecast for Leeds.

The Met Office is forecasting rain and high winds for Leeds in the coming days.

The forecaster has named a deep area of low-pressure Storm Amy - the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

Storm Amy is expected to develop rapidly as it approaches the UK on Friday October 3, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to many northern and western areas.

The forecaster says Storm Amy’s evolution is being closely monitored, with its development influenced by the remnants of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda over the tropical Atlantic. These systems have accelerated the jet stream, contributing to the formation and intensification of Storm Amy.

What is the Met Office forecast for Leeds?

Currently, no weather warnings have been issued for Leeds, however the Met Office forecast shows rain on Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4. The forecast also shows winds of up to 50mph on Saturday.

Met Office Yorkshire and Humber weather forecast

Thursday October 2

Mostly dry through the day with occasional brighter spells, although some light rain remains possible. A band of locally heavy rain moving in overnight, with strong, gusty winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Friday October 3 to Sunday October 5

Generally dry to start Friday but heavy rain and strong winds expected overnight into Saturday. Strong gusty winds and frequent showers persisting into the weekend, tending to reduce through Sunday.