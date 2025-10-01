Plans for a “new town” in Leeds city centre comprising of up to 13,000 homes have been welcomed.

The Labour government announced at its party conference over the weekend that the South Bank development in Leeds is one of three “new towns” it intends on starting before the next election.

These three are in turn part of a wider 12 locations across England that are earmarked for development to boost economic growth and the supply of homes.

It features the incredible Tetley building, which is one of Leeds' most recognisable landmarks. | Steve Riding

The huge development around the South Bank, which covers the Hunslet and Holbeck, would take place on top of the ongoing development of Aire Park.

It would also comprise of “three million square feet of new commercial space to form a distinct new urban community”.

Leeds City Council has welcomed the government’s proposals, with leader Councillor James Lewis saying: "This investment clearly recognises the major role Leeds has to play in addressing the economic and housing challenges faced across the country.

“We see this as a powerful vote of confidence in our city’s ambition and potential, and a perfect complement to the major public investments we have already secured through working closely with partners in central government and with the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

"We look forward to seeing the proposals for South Bank develop further as we work closely with the government on the detail, whilst progressing our existing plans and allowing us to continue to drive forward the delivery of new homes and jobs, and to regenerate neighbourhoods right across the city.”

A government report on the plans highlights the city’s strong economy and the ongoing development of the West Yorkshire Mass Transit system as

Regeneration of the former industrial area, which includes the old Tetley’s brewery, has been a priority for Leeds City Council for more than a decade.

The council wants to effectively expand the city centre into South Bank, and work has already begun on hundreds of flats.

One designation as being part of Labour’s new towns programme is that 40 per cent of the homes will have to be affordable.