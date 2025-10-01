Zebra Print Group celebrates 19 years in business with strong year-end results

Samantha Overton, managing director at Zebra Print Group

Leeds-based family printing firm, Zebra Print Group, has announced its year-end results for 2025, highlighting another 12 months of sustainable growth and continued investment in Yorkshire manufacturing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the financial year ending 2024/25, the print specialist has reported a turnover of £3million. These latest results come on the back of outstanding financial resilience and growth for the print firm - between 2017 and 2024, the company generated more than £23 million in total revenue, with year-on-year figures reflecting both agility and long-term sustainability.

Over the past five years, Zebra Print Group has achieved consistent, sustainable growth, acquiring 56 new clients in the last 24 months, and increasing year-on-year output across both print and merchandise services. Its client retention rate is exceptional, with 100 per cent of customers returning for future work, a testament to the trust and quality it consistently delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm produces an average of 2,393 print jobs per year (approximately 200 per month) and ships thousands of promotional merchandise items across the UK and internationally - in 2024 the business shipped 27,594 items within the UK and more than 1,500 to the USA alone.

The announcement comes as Zebra Print Group celebrates a landmark anniversary - 19 years in business.

Founded in 2006 by David Storr, Zebra Print Group has grown from a small Yorkshire print shop into a trusted national partner, providing full-service print and promotional merchandise solutions. Today, under the leadership of David’s daughter, Samantha Overton, the company continues to deliver reliable, end-to-end print services - from design and artwork creation to final delivery - while championing British manufacturing.

“We’re celebrating a huge milestone - 19 years in business! Since 2006, Zebra Print Group has proudly supported businesses across the UK with creative, high-quality print solutions,” said Samantha Overton, Managing Director. “As a family-owned company, our focus has always been on quality, trust and long-term relationships, and we’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zebra Print Group employs 18 staff across two sites, with 80 per cent of production carried out in Yorkshire and all suppliers and materials sourced from within the North. With an average turnaround time of just three to five days, the company consistently outpaces many competitors while maintaining exceptional client retention rates.

A strong commitment to sustainability underpins its operations, including utilising 88 solar panels to provide around 45 per cent of the business’ total energy, partnering with the Woodland Trust’s carbon capture scheme, working with Xerox on a cartridge return programme and implementing ink recycling initiatives. The company is also committed to working with suppliers who undertake eco-friendly practices to support a sustainable future.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary in 2026, we remain focused on supporting local jobs, investing in quality craftsmanship and delivering innovative, tailored print solutions to businesses nationwide.” added Overton.

Zebra Print Group provides end-to-end solutions across digital, litho, large format and web printing, as well as branded promotional merchandise. More information about its services can be found at www.zebraprintgroup.co.uk.