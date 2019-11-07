Met Office issues weather warning for Leeds as heavy rain batters city
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Leeds as the city is hit with heavy rain on Thursday, November 7.
Torrential downpours ares forecast to last through Thursday and overnight into Friday, which could bring flooding to parts of Leeds.
The Met Office warns that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Flash flooding is possible and some communities on the outskirts of the city could be cut off by flooded roads.
The forecaster warns commuters to expect delays or cancellations to some bus or train services due to the wet conditions.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and Leeds could be hit with massive rush hour delays for the second day.
When will the rain stop?
The Met Office predicts the heavy rain to persist throughout Thursday, with strong gales strengthening during the afternoon.
It will feel cold, with a maximum temperature of 9C.
Overnight, the rain and strong winds will continue with lows of 6C expected.
Into Friday, the forecaster predicts that showers will slowly ease throughout the day.
It will become drier by the afternoon, with sunny spells finally developing and the rain should stop by 7pm.