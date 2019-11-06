Massive rush hour delays as traffic is gridlocked around major Leeds roads

Whitehall Road, Gelderd Road, and others on the way to the M621 have been backed up for long distances.

Roadworks at the Tommy Wass junction in Beeston where the A653 Dewsbury Road meets with Old Lane have contributed to the problem.

Metro said there were delays of more than one hour to Holbeck services, with the 54, 55, 65 and 75 affected.

The 51 and 52 have also been delayed due to roadworks at Churwell Hill.

There has also been heavy traffic on the A6110 Ring Road Beeston southbound from A643 Elland Road to the White Rose Shopping Centre due to a lane closure.

Traffic backed up on Globe Road.