The start of the new week in Leeds is set to be a wet one as the Met Office warns of heavy rain with alerts issued across England and Wales.

The rainy weather is continuing into Monday (September 23), and is expected to batter the city long into the night, according to the national weather service.

A yellow weather warning is in place until midnight in Leeds as the downpour is likely to cause some disruption through flooding and poor sight.

A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy rain is expected in Leeds today (September 23).

The persistent heavy rain is forecast to gradually ease into the evening, making way for a dryer, but overcast Tuesday (September 24).

Other parts of Yorkshire, including Hull and Sheffield, have been issued an amber weather warning, with some areas likely to see between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders warned that the warnings cover two rush hours, which could be seriously affected by travel disruption and “localised flooding”.

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024:

8am - 12C, heavy rain

9am - 12C, heavy rain

10am - 12C, heavy rain

11am - 13C, heavy rain

noon - 13C, heavy rain

1pm - 13C, heavy rain

2pm - 14C, heavy rain

3pm - 14C, heavy rain

4pm - 14C, light rain

5pm - 14C, light rain

6pm - 13C, light rain

7pm - 13C, heavy rain

8pm - 12C, heavy rain

9pm - 12C, heavy rain

10pm - 12C, light rain

11pm - 12C, light rain

midnight - 12C, overcast