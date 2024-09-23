Leeds weather: Heavy rain batters city as Met Office issues weather warnings across Yorkshire and England
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rainy weather is continuing into Monday (September 23), and is expected to batter the city long into the night, according to the national weather service.
A yellow weather warning is in place until midnight in Leeds as the downpour is likely to cause some disruption through flooding and poor sight.
The persistent heavy rain is forecast to gradually ease into the evening, making way for a dryer, but overcast Tuesday (September 24).
Other parts of Yorkshire, including Hull and Sheffield, have been issued an amber weather warning, with some areas likely to see between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders warned that the warnings cover two rush hours, which could be seriously affected by travel disruption and “localised flooding”.
Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024:
- 8am - 12C, heavy rain
- 9am - 12C, heavy rain
- 10am - 12C, heavy rain
- 11am - 13C, heavy rain
- noon - 13C, heavy rain
- 1pm - 13C, heavy rain
- 2pm - 14C, heavy rain
- 3pm - 14C, heavy rain
- 4pm - 14C, light rain
- 5pm - 14C, light rain
- 6pm - 13C, light rain
- 7pm - 13C, heavy rain
- 8pm - 12C, heavy rain
- 9pm - 12C, heavy rain
- 10pm - 12C, light rain
- 11pm - 12C, light rain
- midnight - 12C, overcast
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.