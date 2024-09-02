Leeds weather: Full hour-by-hour forecast as 'thundery showers' expected - Met Office yellow warning
It could be a miserable day for some, with forecasters predicting rain later this afternoon. The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for much of the country, which also covers Leeds.
Experts said: “Whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places on Monday.”
Commuters have been warned that there is a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, with the possibility that power cuts could also occur in some parts.
In Leeds, it’s set to be a cloudy day that will begin with a dull and murky start, turning brighter but staying mostly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be 22C.
Tonight, it will be mostly dry, although some slow-moving, heavy showers could be likely in some places with “the odd rumble of thunder”.
Into tomorrow, there could be cloud and showery outbreaks of rain in the morning, before it turns brighter in the afternoon.
Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast -
Full Leeds forecast for Monday
- 9am - 16C, Mist
- 10am - 17C, Mist
- 11am - 17C, Mist
- 12pm - 18C, Light rain
- 1pm - 18C, Light rain
- 2pm - 19C, Light rain
- 3pm - 19C, Light rain
- 4pm - 19C, Overcast
- 5pm - 20C, Sunny intervals
- 6pm - 20C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm - 19C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm - 18C, Partly cloudy
- 9pm - 17C, Partly cloudy
- 10pm - 17C, Partly cloudy
- 11pm - 17C, Partly cloudy
