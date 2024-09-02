Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is braced for “thundery showers” as a yellow weather warning was put in place for stormy conditions.

It could be a miserable day for some, with forecasters predicting rain later this afternoon. The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for much of the country, which also covers Leeds.

Experts said: “Whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places on Monday.”

Commuters have been warned that there is a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, with the possibility that power cuts could also occur in some parts.

In Leeds, it’s set to be a cloudy day that will begin with a dull and murky start, turning brighter but staying mostly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be 22C.

Tonight, it will be mostly dry, although some slow-moving, heavy showers could be likely in some places with “the odd rumble of thunder”.

Into tomorrow, there could be cloud and showery outbreaks of rain in the morning, before it turns brighter in the afternoon.

Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast -

Full Leeds forecast for Monday

9am - 16C, Mist

10am - 17C, Mist

11am - 17C, Mist

12pm - 18C, Light rain

1pm - 18C, Light rain

2pm - 19C, Light rain

3pm - 19C, Light rain

4pm - 19C, Overcast

5pm - 20C, Sunny intervals

6pm - 20C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 19C, Sunny intervals

8pm - 18C, Partly cloudy

9pm - 17C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 17C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 17C, Partly cloudy