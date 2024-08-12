Leeds weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 08:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Leeds and Yorkshire this morning.

Officials say an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter.

Sign up for free news and sport emails from your YEP

Thunderstorms are expected clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.

What should I do?

* Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

* Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

* Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

* People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

* If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

* Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Related topics:LeedsMet Office
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice