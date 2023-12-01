A fresh blanket of snow has been forecasted to hit Leeds this weekend.

Light snow and light winds are being forecast by the BBC weather app for across Sunday and into Monday.

The yellow snow and ice warning in place in Leeds by the Met Office is now gone, but snow may remain on the ground in higher areas.

More unsettled weather with overcast is forecast for the weekend, but it looks to remain mostly dry and chilly throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to remain between -2° and 1° overnight.

Picture: James Hardisty