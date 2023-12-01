Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Snow forecast this weekend as temperatures across city continue to fall

A fresh blanket of snow has been forecasted to hit Leeds this weekend.
Light snow and light winds are being forecast by the BBC weather app for across Sunday and into Monday.

The yellow snow and ice warning in place in Leeds by the Met Office is now gone, but snow may remain on the ground in higher areas.

More unsettled weather with overcast is forecast for the weekend, but it looks to remain mostly dry and chilly throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to remain between -2° and 1° overnight.

Light snow and light winds are being forecast by the BBC weather app. Picture: James HardistyLight snow and light winds are being forecast by the BBC weather app. Picture: James Hardisty
Parts of the UK could see up to 10cm of snow this weekend, with temperatures expected to drop “well below freezing” overnight, forecasters have said. Icy patches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths are described as to be expected, while disruption to services is also highly possible, with some roads and railways likely to be affected.

