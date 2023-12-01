Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as cold weather continues with sub-zero temperatures and wintry conditions
The wintry weather is set to remain throughout the day as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.
After Leeds woke up to snow on Thursday (November 30), the wintry conditions continue into Friday (December 1) and the weekend, although the risk of more snow is relatively low.
A cold morning with temperatures at around 0 degrees and a few clouds kicks the day off before giving way to a sunny but chilly day with a slight breeze.
The yellow snow and ice warning in place in Leeds by the Met Office is now gone, but snow may remain on the ground in higher areas.
More unsettled weather with overcast is forecast for the weekend, but it looks to remain mostly dry and chilly throughout the rest of the week.
Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023 - as provided by the Met Office
- 6am – partly cloudy – 0C
- 7am – partly cloudy – 0C
- 8am – partly cloudy – 0C
- 9am – sunny intervals – 0C
- 10am – sunny intervals – 1C
- 11am – clear day – 1C
- noon – clear day – 2C
- 1pm – clear day – 2C
- 2pm – clear day – 2C
- 3pm – clear day – 2C
- 4pm – clear night – 1C
- 5pm – clear night – 1C
- 6pm – clear night – 0C
- 7pm – clear night – 0C
- 8pm – clear night – -1C
- 9pm – clear night – -1C
- 10pm – clear night – -2C
- 11pm – clear night – -2C