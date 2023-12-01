The wintry weather is set to remain throughout the day as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Leeds woke up to snow on Thursday (November 30), the wintry conditions continue into Friday (December 1) and the weekend, although the risk of more snow is relatively low.

A cold morning with temperatures at around 0 degrees and a few clouds kicks the day off before giving way to a sunny but chilly day with a slight breeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow snow and ice warning in place in Leeds by the Met Office is now gone, but snow may remain on the ground in higher areas.

More unsettled weather with overcast is forecast for the weekend, but it looks to remain mostly dry and chilly throughout the rest of the week.

Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023 - as provided by the Met Office