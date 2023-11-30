Leeds weather: Snow falls in Leeds as yellow weather warning for ice in place throughout the day
A yellow weather warning for ice and snow that covers Leeds has been in place since yesterday evening and lasts until 5pm today, with warnings of “hazardous conditions” amid icy roads and pavements.
Warnings that traffic will be affected are in place and injuries could also occur from those slipping on the surfaces.
Pictures have been shared by those who have woken up to a blanket of frost.
Live as ice and snow arrives in Leeds
Dogs in the snow
A dog shelter at Woodlands Farm by the A64 in Leeds has shared the below picture of one of its dogs with a wintry backdrop, saying that it has a flurry of snow overnight.
The below picture of snow falling in Leeds late on Wednesday night was shared by Joanne Doherty:
Yellow weather warning in place
The Met Office has issued the below details about the yellow weather warning that covers Leeds and is in place until 11am today:
Showers, falling as snow inland, will lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions.
What to Expect
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Photo from Burley
The below photo is taken from Haddon Road in Burley this morning: