Leeds residents have woken up to snow this morning, with disruption expected across the city.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow that covers Leeds has been in place since yesterday evening and lasts until 5pm today, with warnings of “hazardous conditions” amid icy roads and pavements.

Warnings that traffic will be affected are in place and injuries could also occur from those slipping on the surfaces.

Pictures have been shared by those who have woken up to a blanket of frost and more can be shared at [email protected].