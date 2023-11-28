The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow in Yorkshire, as Leeds is set to face sub-zero temperatures this week.

Snowfall alerts currently cover East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, warning that the influx of snow and ice could lead to "hazardous conditions". The weather office cautioned that “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces” are likely.

Icy patches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths are described as to be expected, while disruption to services is also highly possible, with some roads and railways likely to be affected.

The yellow warnings do not currently extend as far as Leeds but council gritters are hitting the roads as the current “cold blast” brings with it sub zero temperatures.