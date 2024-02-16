Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has warned to expect longer journeys because of potential flooding on the roads, delays to bus and train services – and has even warned that flooding of homes and businesses could be possible.

The yellow warning, which covers much of England and Wales, will be in place from 3pm tomorrow (Saturday, February 17) and remain in place until 6pm on Sunday evening (February 18).

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued across Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

Motorists are warned to expect difficult driving conditions with spray and flooding, as well as some road closures possible.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also classed as likely.

Leeds was recently hit by widespread travel disruption as Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn battered the city with heavy rain and high winds back to back.