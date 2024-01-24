Storm Jocelyn: Live as Leeds Bradford Airport flights diverted away or cancelled amid strong winds
Storm Jocelyn has brought fresh travel disruption to much of the UK, less than two days after Storm Isha left two people dead and thousands without power.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 10th named storm of the season brought an amber warning for wind to parts of Scotland on Wednesday morning with much of the UK - including Leeds - covered by a yellow alert into Wednesday afternoon.
There has been disruption in Leeds, with incoming flights to Leeds Bradford Airport diverted elsewhere and those trying to leave being delayed or cancelled.
Winds are expected to reach nearly 60mph in the city according to the Met Office and residents are urged to keep safe.
For the latest updates on the weather and traffic in Leeds follow our live blog below:
Live as Storm Jocelyn causes disruption in Leeds
Workers praised for braving the breeze
One resident has taken to social media to praise a council worker for clearing up the park in the face of 50mph wind gusts.
Incoming flights diverted away
The LBA website shows that some incoming flights have been diverted away to airports in Liverpool and Birmingham as a result of the weather.
Some flights have also been cancelled.
Tree on train line
A tree has fallen on the train line in Leeds that has meant that services are unable to stop at Woodlesford Station. Delays likely to all services in the area.
Departing flights cancelled
The Leeds Bradford Airport website shows that a number of flights scheduled to depart have been either cancelled or delayed.
Storm Jocelyn
The Met Office has said that a spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area until 3pm leading to some localised disruption.
Residents have been told to expect:
- Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges