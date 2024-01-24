Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 10th named storm of the season brought an amber warning for wind to parts of Scotland on Wednesday morning with much of the UK - including Leeds - covered by a yellow alert into Wednesday afternoon.

There has been disruption in Leeds, with incoming flights to Leeds Bradford Airport diverted elsewhere and those trying to leave being delayed or cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winds are expected to reach nearly 60mph in the city according to the Met Office and residents are urged to keep safe.