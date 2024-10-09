Leeds weather: Met Office issues fresh yellow warning as heavy rain hits city
The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Leeds.
A yellow weather warning covers most of Leeds and Yorkshire until 3pm today (Wednesday, October 9).
The persistent heavy rain is forecast to gradually ease into the evening, making way for a dryer end to the week.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of persistent, heavy rain will move slowly south and may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.
Other parts of Yorkshire, including Sheffield and Hull, are forecast to be mostly dry.
Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, October 9, 2024:
- 9am - 12C, light rain
- 10am - 12C, light rain
- 11am - 12C, light rain
- noon - 12C, light rain
- 1pm - 12C, overcast
- 2pm - 12C, overcast
- 3pm - 12C, light rain
- 4pm - 12C, light rain
- 5pm - 11C, light rain
- 6pm - 11C, light rain
- 7pm - 10C, light rain
- 8pm - 10C, light rain
- 9pm - 9C, overcast
- 10pm - 9C, overcast
- 11pm - 9C, overcast
