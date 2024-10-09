Leeds weather: Met Office issues fresh yellow warning as heavy rain hits city

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Leeds.

A yellow weather warning covers most of Leeds and Yorkshire until 3pm today (Wednesday, October 9).

The persistent heavy rain is forecast to gradually ease into the evening, making way for a dryer end to the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wet weather in Leeds.Wet weather in Leeds.
Wet weather in Leeds. | Tony Johnson

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of persistent, heavy rain will move slowly south and may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Other parts of Yorkshire, including Sheffield and Hull, are forecast to be mostly dry.

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, October 9, 2024:

  • 9am - 12C, light rain
  • 10am - 12C, light rain
  • 11am - 12C, light rain
  • noon - 12C, light rain
  • 1pm - 12C, overcast
  • 2pm - 12C, overcast
  • 3pm - 12C, light rain
  • 4pm - 12C, light rain
  • 5pm - 11C, light rain
  • 6pm - 11C, light rain
  • 7pm - 10C, light rain
  • 8pm - 10C, light rain
  • 9pm - 9C, overcast
  • 10pm - 9C, overcast
  • 11pm - 9C, overcast

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:LeedsMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice