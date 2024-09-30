Leeds weather: Heavy rain batters city as Met Office issues weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow warning has been issued by forecasters with Leeds set to be battered by heavy rain for more than 12 hours.

The Met Office is warning of some flooding and disruption in places throughout today (September 30) as the city copes with prolonged downpours.

Forecasters say there will be no let up from the soggy conditions until the early hours of tomorrow (October 1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office have issued these key tips for coping in heavy rain.

1. Could your property be at risk of flooding?

Follow this three-point plan to check and be prepared:

* Check if your property is at risk.

* If you are at risk, take the next two steps to protect your property when you need to:

* Prepare a flood plan

Prepare an emergency flood kit

2. Staying safe in flooding

It's never too late to take action and prepare for flooding.

Follow these six simple steps to protect your home or business:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Check the flood advice in your area to know when and where flooding will happen

* Charge mobile phone devices

* Park your car outside the flood zone

* Prepare a flood kit to help you cope in the event of flooding to your home and business

* Store valuables up high, including electrical devices, important documents and furniture

* Turn off gas water and electricity supplies

If you are trapped in a building by floodwater, follow these simple instructions to keep you and your family safe:

Go to the highest level in the building you are in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do not go into attic spaces to avoid being trapped by rising water

Only go to a roof if necessary

Call 999 and wait for help

More about what to do in a flood

3. Is it safe for you to drive?

It is safer not to drive in these conditions but if you must drive you can do this more safely by:

* Slowing down

* Using main roads

* Using dipped headlights

* Giving yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces

* Keeping a bigger gap between vehicles

* More about driving in severe weather

4. What about flood water?

It is not safe to drive or walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help.

5. Thinking about your neighbours

Help to protect the vulnerable people that you know, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone: they may need support with food and medical supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, stay up to date with the weather in your area.