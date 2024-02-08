Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Heavy snow over city with yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office - latest updates

Snow is set to fall over Leeds today with a yellow weather warning issued after a relatively warm winter - here are the latest updates.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 06:50 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 06:51 GMT
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office from 6am today (February 8) to 6am tomorrow (February 9).

A period of snowfall, sometimes heavy, is forecast, which may cause disruption to traffic and travel - and in some cases cut off rural communities and affect power and mobile phone coverage.

Temperatures will remain low in Leeds throughout the day, not exceeding 2°C until late at night when the snow will be replaced by heavy rain.

Follow this blog for the latest weather updates.

Live as heavy snow set to fall on Leeds with a yellow weather warning in place

07:09 GMT

Weather warning

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued from 6am today, while nearby cities such as Bradford are covered by an orange warning.

A 24-hour yellow warning is in place across Leeds and West Yorkshire. Picture by Met OfficeA 24-hour yellow warning is in place across Leeds and West Yorkshire. Picture by Met Office
A 24-hour yellow warning is in place across Leeds and West Yorkshire. Picture by Met Office
06:58 GMT

Weather forecast

Here is the latest hour-by-hour weather forecast provided by the Met Office:

  • 7am - sleet - 2C
  • 8am - heavy snow - 1C
  • 9am - heavy snow - 1C
  • 10am - heavy snow - 1C
  • 11am - light snow- 1C
  • noon - light snow - 1C
  • 1pm - heavy snow - 1C
  • 2pm - heavy snow - 1C
  • 3pm - heavy snow - 1C
  • 4pm - light snow - 1C
  • 5pm - sleet - 1C
  • 6pm - sleet - 2C
  • 7pm - sleet - 2C
  • 8pm - heavy rain - 2C
  • 9pm - heavy rain - 2C
  • 10pm - heavy rain - 3C
  • 11pm - light rain - 3C
