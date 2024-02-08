Leeds weather: Heavy snow over city with yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office - latest updates
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office from 6am today (February 8) to 6am tomorrow (February 9).
A period of snowfall, sometimes heavy, is forecast, which may cause disruption to traffic and travel - and in some cases cut off rural communities and affect power and mobile phone coverage.
Temperatures will remain low in Leeds throughout the day, not exceeding 2°C until late at night when the snow will be replaced by heavy rain.
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued from 6am today, while nearby cities such as Bradford are covered by an orange warning.
Here is the latest hour-by-hour weather forecast provided by the Met Office:
- 7am - sleet - 2C
- 8am - heavy snow - 1C
- 9am - heavy snow - 1C
- 10am - heavy snow - 1C
- 11am - light snow- 1C
- noon - light snow - 1C
- 1pm - heavy snow - 1C
- 2pm - heavy snow - 1C
- 3pm - heavy snow - 1C
- 4pm - light snow - 1C
- 5pm - sleet - 1C
- 6pm - sleet - 2C
- 7pm - sleet - 2C
- 8pm - heavy rain - 2C
- 9pm - heavy rain - 2C
- 10pm - heavy rain - 3C
- 11pm - light rain - 3C