A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office from 6am today (February 8) to 6am tomorrow (February 9).

A period of snowfall, sometimes heavy, is forecast, which may cause disruption to traffic and travel - and in some cases cut off rural communities and affect power and mobile phone coverage.

Temperatures will remain low in Leeds throughout the day, not exceeding 2°C until late at night when the snow will be replaced by heavy rain.

Follow this blog for the latest weather updates.