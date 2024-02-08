The heavy snowfall came after a Met Office yellow weather warning was put in place, with experts warning there could be travel disruption.

A number of school have closed early as a result, and trains have been cancelled in Leeds.

Snowy scenes have been captured in Roundhay Park, as well as at the office complex at Wellington Place in the city centre, and in suburbs including Burley and Chapel Allerton.

Here are some of the best pictures of today's snow in Leeds -

Snowfall in Leeds A snowy scene in Roundhay Park.

Snowfall in Leeds This image in the popular green space was captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson.

Snowfall in Leeds The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, which means there could be disruption to travel - and it looked like there were few cars on Haddon Road in Burley this afternoon.

Snowfall in Leeds Road users across the county have been warned by National Highways to check before they travel with the heavy snow forecast.

Snowfall in Leeds Meanwhile, pictures of snowy scenes in Chapel Allerton looked as though they would make perfect Christmas cards.