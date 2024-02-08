Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds trains: Landslip on railway line cause cancellations to services with replacement buses in place

A landslip on the railway near Leeds has caused all services on the line to be cancelled and replaced by buses.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:44 GMT
All train services between Shipley and Ilkley have been cancelled today (February 8) due to a landslip on the line.

A Northern Railways spokesperson said on X that replacement buses will be taking over the service for between Shipley and Guiseley in both directions for the rest of the day.

Departures from Guiseley to Shipley will be five past the hour (XX.05) and twenty-five to the hour (XX.35).

Departures from Shipley to Guiseley will be on the hour (XX.00) and half past the hour (XX.30) for the remainder of today's services.

The operator said that the Leeds to Ilkley services are unaffected by the landslip.

