All train services between Shipley and Ilkley have been cancelled today (February 8) due to a landslip on the line.

A Northern Railways spokesperson said on X that replacement buses will be taking over the service for between Shipley and Guiseley in both directions for the rest of the day.

Departures from Guiseley to Shipley will be five past the hour (XX.05) and twenty-five to the hour (XX.35).

Departures from Shipley to Guiseley will be on the hour (XX.00) and half past the hour (XX.30) for the remainder of today's services.