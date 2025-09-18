Heavy rain is expected across the UK this weekend, with a weather warning issued for parts of Leeds.

A 21-hour yellow alert has been issued by the Met Office, as heavy rain is expected to bring disruption to much of northern England, Wales and parts of Scotland.

The warning, which covers north, west, south, and central Leeds, comes into effect at 9am on Saturday morning and remains in place until 6am the following day (September 21).

Parts of Leeds is covered by a yellow rain warning. | National World (Inset: Met Office)

The weather agency said: “Rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday, and become persistent and at times heavy. Through this period, 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 75-100 mm, with much of this total falling in the later hours of the event.

“From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

“By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for Northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning. Showers then follow, and winds remain strong through Sunday.”

The warning covers most of the city. | Met Office

Locally, the forecast is looking slightly drier, with changeable weather on Saturday and Sunday with a mixture of strong winds, outbreaks of rain and low lingering clouds.

Temperatures are expected to be around 18 °C on Saturday, dropping slightly to 14 °C on Sunday.