A weather warning for “strong and gusty” winds has been issued for Leeds this weekend.

The Met Office has put the yellow weather warning in place from 8pm on Sunday (September 14) until 6pm the following day.

The warning covers the entirety of England south of Newcastle, with residents warned that the winds could cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

In its summary of the weather warning, a spokesperson said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning.

Strong and gusty winds are expected in Leeds and across the country from Sunday into Monday | James Hardisty

“Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”

Residents are advised to check conditions before travelling and prepare for any power cuts by acquiring the necessary equipment.

Elsewhere across the weekend, there are expected to be showers in Leeds throughout Saturday afternoon before it dries up through the night. Then from around 1pm on Sunday there is due to be heavy rainfall.