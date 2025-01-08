Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures drop and Met Office issues new ice warning

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds is preparing for a very cold Wednesday, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing for most of the day.

Snowy and icy conditions will continue, with a fresh yellow ice warning issued by the Met Office until noon today (January 8).

After several days of overcast skies, Leeds can expect clear skies and freezing temperatures throughout the day, which is not expected to rise above 1°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A freezing day is expected in Leeds on Wednesday (January 8).A freezing day is expected in Leeds on Wednesday (January 8).
A freezing day is expected in Leeds on Wednesday (January 8). | Steve Riding

In the morning, temperatures will feel like -5°C, warming slightly to around 0°C in the early afternoon before quickly dropping back to freezing in the evening.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Wednesday, January 8:

  • 4am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
  • 5am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
  • 6am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
  • 7am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -5°C
  • 8am: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C
  • 9am: Sunny day, -2°C, feels like -5°C
  • 10am: Sunny day, -1°C, feels like -4°C
  • 11am: Sunny day, 0°C, feels like -3°C
  • Noon: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -2°C
  • 1pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -1°C
  • 2pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like 0°C
  • 3pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -1°C
  • 4pm: Clear night, 0°C, feels like -2°C
  • 5pm: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -3°C
  • 6pm: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
  • 7pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -4°C
  • 8pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -4°C
  • 9pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C
  • 10pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C
  • 11pm: Clear night, -3°C, feels like -5°C
  • Midnight: Clear night, -3°C, feels like -6°C
Related topics:LeedsMet OfficeWeather forecast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice