Leeds is preparing for a very cold Wednesday, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing for most of the day.

Snowy and icy conditions will continue, with a fresh yellow ice warning issued by the Met Office until noon today (January 8).

After several days of overcast skies, Leeds can expect clear skies and freezing temperatures throughout the day, which is not expected to rise above 1°C.

A freezing day is expected in Leeds on Wednesday (January 8). | Steve Riding

In the morning, temperatures will feel like -5°C, warming slightly to around 0°C in the early afternoon before quickly dropping back to freezing in the evening.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Wednesday, January 8:

4am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C

5am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C

6am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C

7am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -5°C

8am: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C

9am: Sunny day, -2°C, feels like -5°C

10am: Sunny day, -1°C, feels like -4°C

11am: Sunny day, 0°C, feels like -3°C

Noon: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -2°C

1pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -1°C

2pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like 0°C

3pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -1°C

4pm: Clear night, 0°C, feels like -2°C

5pm: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -3°C

6pm: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C

7pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -4°C

8pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -4°C

9pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C

10pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C

11pm: Clear night, -3°C, feels like -5°C

Midnight: Clear night, -3°C, feels like -6°C