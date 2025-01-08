Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures drop and Met Office issues new ice warning
Snowy and icy conditions will continue, with a fresh yellow ice warning issued by the Met Office until noon today (January 8).
After several days of overcast skies, Leeds can expect clear skies and freezing temperatures throughout the day, which is not expected to rise above 1°C.
In the morning, temperatures will feel like -5°C, warming slightly to around 0°C in the early afternoon before quickly dropping back to freezing in the evening.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Wednesday, January 8:
- 4am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
- 5am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
- 6am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
- 7am: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -5°C
- 8am: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C
- 9am: Sunny day, -2°C, feels like -5°C
- 10am: Sunny day, -1°C, feels like -4°C
- 11am: Sunny day, 0°C, feels like -3°C
- Noon: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -2°C
- 1pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -1°C
- 2pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like 0°C
- 3pm: Sunny day, 1°C, feels like -1°C
- 4pm: Clear night, 0°C, feels like -2°C
- 5pm: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -3°C
- 6pm: Clear night, -1°C, feels like -4°C
- 7pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -4°C
- 8pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -4°C
- 9pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C
- 10pm: Clear night, -2°C, feels like -5°C
- 11pm: Clear night, -3°C, feels like -5°C
- Midnight: Clear night, -3°C, feels like -6°C
